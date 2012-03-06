AVAD to Give Away 35k to Dealers in Prizes

AVAD LLC is offering its dealers an exclusive opportunity to win one of three prize packages with combined total of more than $35,000 in products as part of its "Fired Up for 2012!" contest.

In addition to showcasing the industry's top brands and products, the centerpiece of the AVAD Fired Up for 2012! contest is a video that shows the lighter side of AVAD staff members at each of the distributor's 24 North American locations. From Van Nuys, CA, to Fort Lauderdale, FL, Houston, TX, to Calgary, Alberta, viewers will recognize their local branches and the support staff throughout the video.

To enter, dealers must visit the official contest page at avad.com (or on AVAD’s Canadian site avadcanada.ca) and watch the AVAD Fired Up for 2012! video. After watching the video, contestants must correctly identify and match the products featured throughout the video with one of AVAD's 24 branches. The contest ends close of business Monday March 19 and winners will be announced week of March 26.

"This year has already gotten off to a great start for AVAD and its dealers, and we couldn't be more excited about what the rest of the year has in store," said Lei Lei Trock, senior marketing manager of AVAD. "Building on the momentum we've already generated in 2012, we're launching this fun contest to show dealers how AVAD brings them the best products from the best brands, and best service throughout all of North America — while also offering them great prizes."