Christie Launches New 24/7-Rated Flat Panels

The What: Christie has announced the FHD492-XV and FHD552-XV LCD flat panels, which are designed for versatile deployment and rated for 24/7 use in the control rooms of government facilities, public utilities, security and surveillance, telecommunications, and transportation.

FHD492-XV flat panel display by Christie

The What Else: The panels can combine with Christie Phoenix EP, which is also launching at ASIS International, September 12–15 in Orlando, FL. Christie Phoenix EP is a network-distributed processor that installs directly into compatible Christie displays. It’s a compact, cost-effective and highly scalable solution for managing content on video walls and distributed displays and is ideal for control room and other applications.

“The Christie FHD492-XV and FHD552-XV are a very affordable option in tiled video wall displays where bezel width isn’t of primary importance,” said Andy Clipsham, senior product manager, Christie. “They can not only be tiled in portrait or landscape mode, they can be used individually in spaces including lobbies, sports bars, retail establishments, family entertainment centers, and both arenas and stadiums.”

The Bottom Line: Both flat panels deliver sharp images in flawless detail. With a combined 13-millimeter (6.5mm per side) bezel, the new series is well suited for control rooms using multiple images on multiple screens. The Christie FHD492-XV and FHD552-XV both ship in November 2016 with a three-year parts and labor warranty.