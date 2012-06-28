Kramer Hosts "Designing in a Digital Age:" One-Day Workshop 7/24/12

Tuesday July 24th, 2012

8:00am - 5:00pm

Hyatt Regency

17900 Jamboree Blvd

Irvine, CA 92610

Kramer Electronics asks: "Tired of only getting part of the story regarding Digital Designs? We are excited to provide this one day workshop that will teach how to design and implement Professional Digital AV solutions. See the technology in practice."

This workshop will analyze and provide real-world digital system conversions. You'll leave with drawings and part numbers that can be used immediately to aid in your system designs. You will discuss the various types of digital signals used in the Pro AV market, how they are transported and the process and factors to consider in converting various signal formats and various signal resolutions for use in today's display technologies.

Best of all, this entire event is free.

Lunch is complimentary and there will be door prize drawings as well.

Seating is limited to the first 100 people to register; register ASAP by visiting http://www.kramerus.com/about/news_item.asp?t=9&iNews=787

Class A:

Great for Designers, Engineers, Consultants, Installers

8:00am-5:00pm

The Digital Challenge for Pro AV

Digital Video Tutorial

Digital Display Interfaces Tutorial

AV Gone Wireless

Real World Applications Exercise

5:00pm-7:00pm

Join for Networking and a Cocktail Reception

10 FREE RU'S

Valid towards your CTS, CTS-D or CTS-I Certification for attending this informative 1-Day Session

Class B:

Manufacturer Training

8:00AM-5:00PM

The Digital Challenge for Pro AV

Projection Screen Applications by Da-Lite

AVB by Biamp

Troubleshooting HDMI by Quantum

Calibration Concepts by SpectraCal

Video Wall Technology by Salitek

5:00pm-7:00pm

Join for a Networking and a Cocktail Reception

Kramer has a special room rate of $159 per night at the Hyatt Regency. To ensure this special rate, please click here to make your reservations prior to June 29, 2012.

Please contact Malissa Dillman with any questions at 770-570-8538 , or at mdillman@kramerus.com

Register by visiting http://www.kramerus.com/about/news_item.asp?t=9&iNews=787