Kramer Hosts "Designing in a Digital Age:" One-Day Workshop 7/24/12

Tuesday July 24th, 2012
8:00am - 5:00pm
Hyatt Regency
17900 Jamboree Blvd
Irvine, CA 92610
Kramer Electronics asks: "Tired of only getting part of the story regarding Digital Designs? We are excited to provide this one day workshop that will teach how to design and implement Professional Digital AV solutions. See the technology in practice."
This workshop will analyze and provide real-world digital system conversions. You'll leave with drawings and part numbers that can be used immediately to aid in your system designs. You will discuss the various types of digital signals used in the Pro AV market, how they are transported and the process and factors to consider in converting various signal formats and various signal resolutions for use in today's display technologies.
Best of all, this entire event is free.
Lunch is complimentary and there will be door prize drawings as well.
Seating is limited to the first 100 people to register; register ASAP by visiting http://www.kramerus.com/about/news_item.asp?t=9&iNews=787
Class A:
Great for Designers, Engineers, Consultants, Installers
8:00am-5:00pm
The Digital Challenge for Pro AV
Digital Video Tutorial
Digital Display Interfaces Tutorial
AV Gone Wireless
Real World Applications Exercise
5:00pm-7:00pm
Join for Networking and a Cocktail Reception
10 FREE RU'S
Valid towards your CTS, CTS-D or CTS-I Certification for attending this informative 1-Day Session
Class B:
Manufacturer Training
8:00AM-5:00PM
The Digital Challenge for Pro AV
Projection Screen Applications by Da-Lite
AVB by Biamp
Troubleshooting HDMI by Quantum
Calibration Concepts by SpectraCal
Video Wall Technology by Salitek
5:00pm-7:00pm
Join for a Networking and a Cocktail Reception
Kramer has a special room rate of $159 per night at the Hyatt Regency. To ensure this special rate, please click here to make your reservations prior to June 29, 2012.
Please contact Malissa Dillman with any questions at 770-570-8538 , or at mdillman@kramerus.com
Register by visiting http://www.kramerus.com/about/news_item.asp?t=9&iNews=787