Chief Now Shipping New Storage Solutions

Chief has begun shipping new storage solutions including the PAC527 Extra-Large In-Wall Storage Box, the CSPR Component Storage Panel, and the CSPH Under-Table Component Storage Panel.

The PAC527 Extra-Large In-Wall Storage Box is designed to simplify flat panel installation by providing an organized, recessed space for routing excess cables and AV components. A multi-level, multi-sectioned backplane with universal mounting slots makes it easier to arrange components and maximize the space available in all three dimensions. This helps installers be more flexible with difficult port locations on AV equipment. As with Chief’s other in-wall boxes, the PAC527 features breakaway edges that make it compatible with both standard 3.5- and 2.5-inch studs so installers can easily accommodate any stud depth on site. Knockouts for single-gang outlets and 1.25-, 1-, and 0.5-inch conduit are built in.

“The PAC527 provides space for more equipment and the back plane helps installers arrange or mount the components in advance before attaching wires on site,” said Gina Schneider, product manager.

Bundles are available with box, flange, and cover combinations. The PAC527 can be ordered with high-performance, isolated-ground four- or six-receptacle outlets featuring premium, non-sacrificial multistage filtration and surge protection to improve reliability and functionality of connected equipment.

The CSPH Under-Table Component Storage Panel provides storage while eliminating the mess of components and cables underneath conference room tables and desks. With more than 350 square inches (2258 square centimeters) of secure attachment area, it is well suited for consistent component placement over large rollouts. Once installed, the CSPH pivots 90 degrees to allow easier access in vertical position.

Another new organization option from Chief, the CSPR Component Storage Panel, provides more than 160 square inches (1032 square centimeters) of secure attachment area for AV equipment independent of display mounts. A handle provides easier access while securing equipment or installing behind the display. Technicians can remove the CSPR to service equipment without removing the display. This solution is useful for standardizing the deployment of AV component configuration across large projects.