Chief Adds Dynamic Height Adjust to Fusion Mounts

The What: Chief will be showcasing its new Fusion Dynamic Height Adjust Mounts at InfoComm, booth C5408. Fusion Dynamic Height Adjust Mounts are designed to be faster to position than electric display mounts, and they provide easy accessibility to interactive display technology.

The What Else: The Fusion Dynamic Height Adjust Mounts come in mobile, wall-, and floor-supported solutions. Its height adjustable box allows up to 15.75 inches (400 millimeters) of instant vertical adjustment, and starting height can be set at 3-inch (76 millimeters) intervals over a span of 12 inches (305 millimeters) for the cart and floor support solutions. The mounts feature ControlZone for post-installation fine tuning of height and leveling, and ClickConnect, which offers an audible click when the screen safely engages with the mount. A full line of accessories can be installed with the mount and the entire unit can be adjusted together, including shelves, CPU holders, and speaker adapters. The floor-support and cart solutions feature storage space, and the cart features easy-grip handles and locking flag for easy transportation.