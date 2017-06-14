Center Stage Recap: Center Stage is the Place to Be For Immersive Conversation

The AV conversation now is all about selecting the right technology to generate outcomes, and Center Stage (Booth 3461) is the perfect realization of that concept. With a program designed to bring industry leaders and creative innovators together in dialogues, Center Stage creates just the right environment.

From the very start of sessions yesterday morning, the area was filled with people meeting and having great conversations. Sessions happen every 20 minutes, and in between the ideas keep coming.

Meanwhile, the technology around the stage creates the very picture of creative immersive content. A full AV complement drives large-scale video displays and color-changing lighting, and the music selection is seriously scene-setting.

It’s a place you want to hang out, and we invite you to come here for more conversations like were had yesterday. Center Stage opened right on topic, with a conversation about how to keep the human element front and center in sound and video design for theater production and live events. Nevin Steinberg, sound designer for Hamilton, and Daniel Brodie, projection designer for Aladdin, set the scene with a talk about remembering to keep the “R” in all this talk about “VR” and other immersive technologies.

Sessions will continue on this theme throughout InfoComm—every day there will be more to see and hear.