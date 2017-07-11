Cardone Solomon & Associates to Rep Luminex Network Intelligence

Luminex Network Intelligence, a Belgium-based manufacturer of data distribution equipment for professional lighting and AV applications for large-venue entertainment settings, has added to its American sales force with the addition of Cardone Solomon & Associates (CSA) as representative in the Northeastern United States. Shortly after the partnership announcement, CSA unveiled Luminex products at its CSA New England Tech Showcase in Boston.

“The showcase was the first taste of Luminex for everyone there. It was one of the highlights of the show for our company and our guests,” said CSA principal Michael Solomon. “People were really impressed by Luminex’s innovative design and easy configurable layout; it was an eye-opening experience for them.”

“Luminex is a natural fit with CSA’s existing product portfolio and with the company’s commitment to support their customers with the best products on the market,” said Rik Kirby, sales director for the U.S. operations of Luminex. “Luminex preconfigured AV switches make perfect sense connecting together CSA’s other lines, such as Symetrix, Linea Research, and Attero Tech. CSA is extremely strong in technology; their in-house tech support team and training classes are uncommon for a rep firm.”

“For a market in a state of flux, Luminex acts as an easy transition for those moving from AV to IT,” said CSA principal John Cardone. “Our line card has evolved to offer many network-centric products. Luminex is the glue to keep everything together. It’s one of the best thought-out product lines we’ve seen in a while.”

Cardone and Solomon reported interest in Luminex at InfoComm, where the manufacturer exhibited the new GigaCore 10, the first truss unit in the GigaCore family, and GigaCore 2.4.0 firmware with MultiLinkX.

With the addition of CSA, Luminex now has “taken on reps across the country,” according to Kirby. CSA represents Luminex in New England, New York state, metro New York City, New Jersey, and the Mid-Atlantic.