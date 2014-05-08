Calibre and Kramer Partner for InfoComm

Calibre UK, the creator of scalers and processors for the professional audio visual market, will exhibit at InfoComm, June 18-20th, Las Vegas Convention Centre (Booth C7541). The booth will be co-branded Calibre and Kramer Electronics in recognition of the two companies’ strategic partnership launched in 2013.

VP-794Adjacent to the main Kramer booth (C7736), Calibre will include an array of real-world applications using the new Kramer Media, Events & Entertainment product range of edge blending, scaling, warping and LED video wall processing equipment – all powered by Calibre’s proprietary scaling technologies. The products include the Kramer VP-791, VP-792, VP-793 and VP-794, which are derived from the Calibre HQView and LEDView scaling and processing model range.

The Kramer VP-794 universal live event scalers will be demonstrated in typical live event scenarios. Creating a display visible from all angles of the InfoComm show floor, the VP-794 will display content on Lighthouse Technologies’ LED video walls.

There will also be a demonstration of the VP-794’s capabilities to edge blend and warp various content onto a curved screen display using ultra-bright large-venue projectors from Digital Projection International.

Where image quality, precision and fidelity are key, Calibre will demonstrate edge-blending across multiple displays and curved projection screens for simulation and training environments, events, conference room applications. Highlights include the warping and blending controls of the Kramer VP-793 and VP-792 processors at interactive demo stations located around the booth.

There will also be interactive demo stations showing video processing with geometric correction using the 3G-SDI to DVI-HDMI signal processing capabilities of the Kramer VP-791 processor and an interactive demo of Kramer VP-794 pixel-accurate image resizing for LED videowalls.

In each case visitors can come and try out the products and interact with the controls themselves to see how they work.