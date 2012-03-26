CETW March 28-29 in San Francisco

Customer Engagement Technology World will take place this week, March 28-29, at the Moscone West Convention Center in San Francisco. Here’s a look at what you can expect at this year’s show.

CETW Program Overview

The program will have sessions for newcomers and professionals looking for knowledge on how to expand their existing customer engagement technology deployments. Sessions will address topic areas including: Digital Signage, Kiosk/Self-Service, DOOH Advertising, Social and Mobile.

Sessions include:

• Understanding the Landscape of Customer Engagement Technology 101

• Near Field Communications: Payments and More!

• Considering Context: Leveraging the Strength of Mobile & DOOH

• Integration Aspirin: Understanding the Critical Ingredients to Eliminate Deployment Headaches

• Engaging Your Customer through Digital Screenmedia

• Defining and Measuring Social ROI

• Off – the – Shelf vs. Custom Kiosks: Choosing the Right Path

• The Many Faces of DOOH: Defining the Depths of Digital Out-of-Home

• How Tablets & Smartphones are Transforming Customer Service

• Taking Back the Digital Signage Project: Keys to a Centralized Deployment

• Making Customer Engagement Clickable

• How to Avoid Your Digital Signage Content Becoming Visual SPAM

• Brand Reach through DOOH

• Return on Interactive Investment: How Emerging Technologies work with Brick & Mortar Environments

• Smart Self-Service – Maximizing Kiosk Project ROI

More information about these sessions can be found at www.cetworld.com/conference.asp.

Rob Harles, Global Head of Social Media, Bloomberg LP

Thomas Mueller, Global Director of Customer Experience, Siegel+Gale

Rob Harles, Global Head of Social Media at Bloomberg LP and Thomas Mueller, Global Director of Customer Experience at Siegel+Gale will be delivering the closing keynote speech on Thursday, March 29, 2012 at Customer Engagement Technology World in San Francisco. The two social media front-runners will discuss how to embrace mobile and social platforms.



Harles will discuss how Bloomberg, a leader in global business and financial information, launched a successful mobile and social media presence in under a year. Mueller will discuss how Siegel+Gale developed a brand architecture framework and identity system, flexible and scalable to meet the quickly evolving needs across all social media channels and mobile platforms.

Bloomberg and Siegel+Gale join the CETW speaker roster that also features Ogilvy & Mather, Best Buy, Straw Hat Pizza, Live Nation, EA Sports and more. Qualified professionals are able to attend CETW free of charge.



New CETW Workshops Focus on Content Development and ROI

Hands-on Content Programming Development Seminar

Participants will have the opportunity to identify the necessary criteria and appreciate the unique considerations inherent in developing content for a specific venue/network by tackling the relevance of programming a network while working together in smaller groups, facilitated and guided by leading industry content development professionals.

Key Learning Objectives:

1. Understanding the importance of message relevance

2. Determining the optimum message length

3. Establishing content needs on an ongoing basis

Get A Grip on ROI!

Now more than ever it is critical for companies to justify technology expenditures. However, Return on Investment (ROI) is often difficult to measure. Whether you’re looking for tangible or intangible components of ROI, this session will help you learn about ways to justify a customer engagement technology investment.

Led by: Janet Webster, President, Creative Solutions Consulting



