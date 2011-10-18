VIZIO Powers SOUTH, LA's 3D Sports Bar

Irvine, CA--VIZIO has announced the unveiling of SOUTH powered by VIZIO, LA’s first 3D sports bar.

Blake Griffin, Josh Duhamel, Kevin Love, and other Hollywood celebrities will be at the popular Santa Monica bar to attend the exclusive red carpet launch event, highlighted by VIZIO’s Theater 3D passive 3D technology.

VIZIO is outfitting SOUTH with 33 VIZIO Theater 3D LED HDTV’s ranging in size from 42-inch to 65-inch, as well as numerous VIZIO 3D Blu-ray Players, Soundbars and Tablets. Providing guests with an optimal viewing environment, the venue boasts three complimentary 3D experiences. Guests will watch the Cal vs. USC football game in 3D, lounge in a VIZIO 3D Home Theater, and test their skills in the 3D gaming room.

“As 3D technology becomes more prevalent, we wanted to give curious consumers a way to experience VIZIO’s Theater 3D technology, allowing them to clear up any misconceptions for themselves,” said Bart Brown, VIZIO vice president, market development. “Powering a venue such as SOUTH, already one of the hottest sports bars in Los Angeles, with the latest in 3D technologies is just another step VIZIO is taking to provide Entertainment Freedom For All.”

Walking through the doors of SOUTH, guests will be greeted with VIZIO Theater 3D eyewear. VIZIO has tapped into Passive 3D, which provides viewers with a bright, flicker-free 3D picture using battery-free eyewear.

“I like what VIZIO is doing here with LA’s first 3D sports bar,” said Blake Griffin, pro-basketball player. “It's a lot easier to get to see the technology in a social atmosphere like this than to go in to the store and be overwhelmed by options. SOUTH gives people a real opportunity to check out 3D at its best."



“SOUTH has always been a great gathering place for sports fans and friends to catch up and watch their favorite games,” said Adam Milstein, owner and operator, SOUTH. “Now that we’ve teamed up with VIZIO, I’m excited for SOUTH to move forward as a leader in 3D sports viewing, giving people the chance to experience 3D technology in an immersive, social setting.”

Further adding to the experience and solidifying the fact that SOUTH is now truly powered by VIZIO, many of the technical elements of the bar can be controlled through specially programmed VIZIO Tablets. With a built-in, universal remote app, the VIZIO Tablets are able to control the satellite programming and channel selection for every Theater 3D HDTV in the bar. For this special event, the Tablet has been enhanced to manage SOUTH’s audio by providing direct access to the bar’s music library and volume settings. Even the lighting system is fully synced up to the Tablet, putting the power to dim and switch lights on and off in the hands of the VIZIO Tablet user.