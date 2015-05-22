Bogen GS500

The What: Bogen has added a 500-watt amplifier to its popular Gold Seal Series. This new addition, Model GS500, provides the same features as the other five models in the series but with double the power of the previous heavy-hitter, the 250-watt GS250.

The What Else: Features include 7 inputs (4 MIC,¬†1 MIC/TEL, 1 MIC/AUX, 1 AUX); 10-band graphic equalizer; loudness contour control; audio enhancement; phantom power for each MIC input; variable music muting; remote master volume control; automatic level control; balanced line driver output; low-cut filter for MIC channels; and AUX fade back after TEL page.