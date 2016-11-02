Black Box to Showcase Latest in Live, Post-Production at NAB New York

Black Box will showcase best practices in 4K, virtualization, and its latest high-performance KVM solutions at NAB Show New York, booth 1508, from November 9-10.

The company will feature both live and post-production user experiences that replicate real world broadcast environments. This includes a fully fitted live-production setting, as well as a post-production suite showcasing Black Box solutions to improve control, quality, and collaboration in control room and post-production environments. Key areas of focus include:

Unleashing 4K Possibilities With The Modular DKM System:

4K is becoming the standard in broadcasting, with more production suites deploying 4K monitors for viewing live and post-production content. With widespread use in studios, Black Box’s DKM system is designed to enable flexible and instantaneous matrix switching. The high-availability system also permits problem-free console extension for numerous video formats.

Modular by design, Black Box’s system is engineered to eliminate the need to replace a whole system when an upgrade is needed to meet 4K bandwidth demands. The Black Box DKM FX 4K60 Interface Card can be easily installed or added to the system. It extends 4K resolutions at 60Hz over a single fiber cable in a point-to point extension or multipoint-to-multipoint matrix configuration for the highest onscreen resolutions in post-production suites.

Delivering Virtualization For Enhanced OPEX Savings and Future-Proof Solutions:

Black Box recognizes the server virtualization trend and is supporting its customers in the transition to virtual machines. InvisaPC closes the gap between traditional KVM and virtual machines to enable the transition from dedicated servers to virtualized environments. With Black Box’s products and expertise, customers can easily make the move to the virtual world, reduce operating expenses and help future proof their deployments.

Live- and Post-Production Innovation For Control, Quality and Collaboration:

4Site is a real-time multiviewer KVM switch that allows users to view and access up to four servers on one screen and configure the screen layout to meet their specific needs. Not only does it simultaneously display video from four USB or PS/2 computers, but it does so with resolutions of up to 1900x1200.

DCX3000 is a flexible, 30-port high-performance KVM matrix switch designed for applications where reliable switching of digital HD video, audio, and USB is essential. It delivers every pixel of every video frame with zero compression and zero latency, fulfilling the needs of demanding graphical applications and providing video synchronization for multiple display applications.

Black Box’s Agility system extends signals over an ethernet LAN. The adaptable system is designed for the demanding requirements of control rooms and master control rooms, as well as media post-production suites.