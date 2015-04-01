Biamp Systems Recognized in Product Innovation by NSCA

Biamp Systems' Tesira DSP-based audio platform earned a prestigious, first-annual National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) Excellence in Product Innovation (EPI) Award in the category of “Ease of Customization.” The EPI Awards celebrate new products that have a profound influence on systems integrators based on factors such as scalability, versatility, deployment cost, ease-of-use, ROI, ADA compliance, and energy efficiency.

“To be a recipient of an NSCA EPI Award in its inaugural year makes this an especially meaningful win,” said Ron Camden, vice president of global sales for Biamp Systems. “Tesira provides customers with an audio solution that is not only at the forefront of innovation, but is also customizable for any project, scale, or budget.”

Biamp Systems’ Tesira is the first scalable networked media system using Audio Video Bridging (AVB). With the Tesira family of products, a complete audio system can be easily configured and managed from a single on-site or remote location. The Tesira platform is loaded with capabilities — from optimal audio processing and control to third-party equipment interoperability.

"We found Tesira to be an incredibly capable solution for customized applications," said Chuck Wilson, NSCA's executive director. "By offering advancements such as system monitoring and status mode, power management capabilities, and status indicators for alarm, activity, status, and power, Biamp’s networked media system is a perfect example of how continuous innovation can contribute to more efficient installations. The AVB device is fully deserving of our ‘Ease of Customization’ award; Tesira’s ability to scale and distribute audio to any setting is unequaled in the marketplace.”