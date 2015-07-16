Biamp Systems & InfoComm International Set 2015 AV/IT Educational Series

Biamp Systems and InfoComm International will continue their education partnership by offering a series of AV/IT education sessions to industry professionals.

The InfoComm International Education Series lineup will allow participants in India, Chile, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia to learn about a variety of topics — from CTS preparation to design principles — in order to better leverage the opportunities of today’s networked media systems.



The next session in the series will be a CTS prep course held July 7-9 at the Vits Hotel in Mumbai, India. The class will prepare participants for InfoComm’s CTS credential exam. Also suitable for current CTS holders looking to refresh their knowledge, the course will review areas of exam content, including creating, operating, and servicing AV solutions and conducting management activities. InfoComm instructor T.S. Gopalakrishnan will also teach test-taking strategies and study techniques with the help of facilitators.



The InfoComm International Education Series schedule for the rest of the year is as follows:

July 7-9,CTS Prep,Mumbai, India

July 22-24,Design 1,Santiago, Chile

August 10-12,Net Tech,Mexico City, Mexico

October 7-9,Net Tech,Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 5-7,Design 1,Bogota, Colombia

November 5-7,Design 2,Mexico City, Mexico

November 17-19, CTS Prep, Chennai, India



“As the AV industry continues to align with IT-based architectures, there is an ever-increasing need for certification and strategies that help integrators negotiate the changing digital media system landscape,” said Ron Camden, vice president of global sales at Biamp Systems. “By teaching installation best practices around emerging technologies, this program provides AV/IT professionals around the world with a roadmap for designing systems that will result in better value for their customers and streamlined efficiencies for their business.”



More information about the courses and registration is available at www.infocomm.org/cps/rde/xchg/infocomm/hs.xsl/education.htm.