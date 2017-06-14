beyerdynamic Names New CEO

beyerdynamic’s administrative board has named Dutchman Edgar van Velzen as the company's new managing director. Together with Wolfgang Luckhardt, long-standing managing director, he is now at the helm of the Heilbronn, Germany-based audio company. Most recently, van Velzen was CEO of Teufel in Berlin, Germany.

Edgar van Velzen

"We value the extensive experience that Edgar van Velzen brings to the company and are delighted to have acquired such an accomplished audio industry executive—and someone who knows exactly how to handle the challenges of the digital age," said Wolf Michael Nietzer, chairman of the administrative board of beyerdynamic. "He is an expert in developing global distribution strategies and understands the importance of a strong brand. He is able to harness his knowledge in order to drive the company forward on the international stage with innovative product ideas and advance the business as a whole by means of strategically smart optimizations across the board. We look forward to a successful working relationship with Edgar van Velzen at beyerdynamic."

van Velzen began his career in 1990 as a product manager at Sony Netherlands, moving to Sony Germany in the very same year. In 1996, he became head of marketing and sales in the mobile electronics division of Sony Europe, before taking on the role of VP marketing/sales at Harman Becker Automotive Systems in 2004. Most recently, he played a key role in shaping the success of Teufel GmbH as the company's CEO.

Wolfgang Luckhardt"I am highly motivated when it comes to driving forward the strategic development of the company,” van Velzen said. “The great thing about beyerdynamic is that the company is a one-stop shop, with both product development and production under one roof. This is right up my alley, as I am a product guy through and through and appreciate high-quality products. I love to work together on new product ideas and pushing forward innovations. I continuously challenge myself to get the very best out of a product, with the customer and their needs always coming first. I am full of admiration for what the workforce and managing director Wolfgang Luckhardt have achieved in the past few years. Teamwork is a top priority for me, as I believe that this is the key to success. I firmly believe that our partnership will be extremely fruitful.

Together, we will provide our customers with the best headphones, microphones, and conference solutions and ensure sustainable and profitable growth at the company on the basis of many new and innovative products. Stay tuned, you will hear of us."