Belden to Acquire Thinklogical

Thinklogical, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Belden Inc. Thinklogical is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. The transaction is expected to close in second quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

“Thinklogical has been an exciting investment for Riverside Partners,” said Steven F. Kaplan, general partner at Riverside Partners and chairman of Thinklogical’s board of directors. “During Riverside’s investment period, the company’s profits more than quadrupled and Thinklogical introduced more than 80 new products to the market. The management team has led an aggressive expansion of sales and marketing worldwide, while expanding its technology leadership position with the introduction of an innovative, industry-first TLX 10Gbps solution. We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of the Thinklogical team.”

“We are enthusiastic about the possibilities this transaction creates for Thinklogical and its customers worldwide,” said Joe Pajer, president and chief executive officer of Thinklogical. “Belden brings the potential for even greater reach and further acceleration of our growth in markets such as military and intelligence, broadcast, and mission-critical command and control. We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead as part of the Belden family.”