AVProConnect Ships 18Gbps Distribution Amp Family, Announces CEDIA Plans

The What: AVProConnect, of AVPro Global Solutions, is now shipping a collection of 4K- and HDR-compatible 18Gbps distribution amplifiers. The first of their kind, the family of distribution amplifiers and other products are currently available on AVProConnect.com.

The What Else: With full HDR support, advanced EDID management, and a design specifically catered to cascading, these products are a part of the first full 18Gbps connectivity line on the market, according to the company.

“We are so proud of the products that AVProConnect is launching, not only with the cost-effective distribution amplifiers, but with a 8x8 matrix that is ready for a full 4K 18Gbps signal,” said Matt Murray of AVPro. “Going with this connectivity line gives you the advantage of being ahead of the tech curve and delivering a rock-solid solution for any integrator’s next project. AVProConnect is making a big impact on the AV industry and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The Bottom Line: Used in retail signal distribution, bars and restaurants, digital signage, and residential and commercial installations, these products are compatible with the latest sources in the industry and maintain a true 4K 18Gbps signal.

The AVProConnect family of 4K 18Gbps products will be on show at the 2016 CEDIA Expo in Dallas, TX, alongside solutions from sister brands AVProStore and Murideo, at the AVPro Global Solutions Booth, 7318.