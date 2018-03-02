AVI Systems Acquires Magenium Solutions

Magenium Solutions will continue operating from its headquarters in Glen Ellyn, IL, a suburb of Chicago. The company will retain all employees. AVI will grow its technical team by almost 50 professionals focused on bringing Microsoft solutions to a rapidly growing client base. Tim Traxinger and fellow managing director, Tom LaMantia, will be joining the AVI Systems leadership team.

AVI Systems has acquired Magenium Solutions, a Chicago-based technology services provider with expertise in Microsoft competencies to hundreds of companies nationwide.

“Magenium uniquely complements and enhances our visual communications offerings with their Microsoft prowess,” said Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems. “The acquisition will be immediately accretive across our North American business.”

“This is a union of kindred companies,” said Tim Traxinger, managing director and co-founder of Magenium Solutions. “As a 100-percent ESOP organization, AVI provides fertile ground for its employees to prosper. AVI has a stellar reputation as a client-centric leader in this kinetic business landscape.”