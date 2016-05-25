AV Stumpfl to Showcase Future Innovation and Productivity Tools at InfoComm 16

AV Stumpfl’s booth at InfoComm 2016 will feature a complete redesign that will enable visitors to interact with real-life applications and productivity tools including large-format and mobile screens, high-resolution multimedia management, and control, as well as using InfoComm as a platform for new global product announcements

Wings Engine Raw 8K

At InfoComm, AV Stumpfl’s Wings Engine Raw 8K will be shown in the Americas for the very first time. “We’re the first to create a product that manages uncompressed 8K content out of a single machine,” said Fabian Stumpfl, project manager, sales/HR. “It produces an unrivaled four streams of full 4K uncompressed content at 60Hz plus media overlays, text generation, and show control on top.”

At the AV Stumpfl booth, Wings Engine Raw 8K will be integrated with four large-format projectors from Digital Projection International and a giant Fullwhite Curve screen showing uncompressed video content. Wings Engine Raw was deployed at several corporate events, exhibitions, and motor shows throughout the Americas.

The entire range of Wings high-performance media servers from Wings Engine Raw through to Stage and even custom designed servers will be shown at InfoComm. Wings Engine Stage was recently deployed by AV Matters to perform projection mapping of the Saturn 1B rocket for “Spirit of Exploration,” held during the holiday season at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Avio Master

Adding a bit of fun and interactivity, visitors to the booth will be able to manipulate and play with the “Avio Wall,” which uses the new AV Stumpfl Avio Master controllers and newly introduced IObox Pro hardware device for control of lighting, sound and displays, integration of social media feeds, gesture control, drag-and-drop editing, and LUA scripting.

“Versatility and our continual emergence in the show control industry has proven to be a key component in integrations and installations worldwide,” said Fred Neulinger, technical director. ”They key to our system is that they are simple, scalable, and modular, and importantly have low cost of ownership and bring total return on investment to the owner.”

Projection Screens

AV Stumpfl will also demonstrate its range of projection screens, which are engineered using the most reliable, long-life, and robust materials.

Franklin Moore, president at AV Stumpfl’s U.S. distributor said: “As well as Fullwhite and Fullwhite Curve screens for fixed installations, we’ll be showing our Monoblox, Varioclip, and Vario products, which are the industry standard for portable projection screens. We see an increasing need for these type of screens that are able to work in complex staging applications in conjunction with lighting and projection technologies, live performers, special staging effects, and even moving projection surfaces and scenery!”

AV Stumpfl USA is a sponsor of the Live Events Experience area at InfoComm, where show creators can learn about the latest and greatest production techniques. AV Stumpfl will also be present in the Technologies for Worship Pavilion (C4056).