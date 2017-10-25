AV Stumpfl To Present at LDI 2017

The Austrian AV technology manufacturer AV Stumpfl will present a projection screen accessory prototype, a broad line-up of innovative projection screens and high-performance media server products at this year’s LDI exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada.



This projection screen "leg" makes it possible for just one person to easily adjust a mobile projection screen's height, without having to disassemble it first. No extra measuring is needed to ensure that the frame is level, due to a clearly marked height scale.

T-32 Shift is compatible with all AV Stumpfl 32mm projection screen frames, which means it can easily be combined with existing AV Stumpfl screen systems.

This new projection screen accessory will be officially released at the beginning of 2018, but LDI visitors have the opportunity to directly experience the latest prototype hands-on at the AV Stumpfl booth.

"In our industry it is often the small details that make a great difference," said Fabian Stumpfl, CEO, Av Stumpfl. "In the same way that our MONOBLOX snap joint technology became a standard in the field of mobile projection screens, we also feel that the T-32 Shift will leave a lasting positive impression on everyone who uses it. When experienced AV professionals suddenly ask you "Why haven’t we been doing it this way all along?", you know you are on to something good. Both our own technological vision and direct customer feedback have played equally important roles in the development of this exciting new product."

In addition to a broad line-up of award winning projection screens, AV Stumpfl will also present their latest media server hardware and software products at LDI, including Wings Vioso RX 2.0 which includes the key feature Hot-Backup, allowing users to specify hot backup clients for multiple playout clients.

In the highly unlikely event of a playout client failure, the hot backup client can then take the playout client’s job without the need to edit IP addresses. The flagship Wings Engine RAW 8K server will also be shown at LDI. It is the most powerful media server of its kind for uncompressed content playback, delivering up to four simultaneous streams of uncompressed 4K (4:4:4) content at 60fps.



Booth visitors will also be able to try out the automatic Wings Vioso camera-calibration feature and interactive Wings Touch controls.AV Stumpfl will exhibit at the LDI show between the 17th and 19th of November in booth #1461, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada, USA.