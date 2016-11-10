AV Stumpfl Names Hans Stucken Global Marketing Manager

AV Stumpfl has hired Hans Stucken to man the newly created position of global marketing manager.

He will be responsible for campaigns, brand partnerships, communication strategy, product marketing and events.

Hans Stucken

With a proven track record, Stucken brings a wealth of digital and technology marketing experience to AV Stumpfl as the company continues its transformation into a global, digital-first technology brand.

“As a brand, AV Stumpfl is rather unique in how traditional values are combined with cutting edge innovation,” Stucken said. “As their growing global outreach and product portfolio diversifies, there’s a need for more coordinated marketing to shape its future development to further drive user engagement. The people who use our technology are true innovators as are the people who design and create it.”

“Hans has brilliant marketing and digital technology expertise that will really help us continue to drive forward our ambitious global growth plans, serving customers in various markets,” said Fabian Stumpfl, business development manager.