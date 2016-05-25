AV Stumpfl Focuses on Future Innovation at InfoComm

InfoComm 2016 will see a redesigned AV Stumpfl booth that will enable visitors to interact with real-life applications and productivity tools including large-format and mobile screens, high-resolution multimedia management and control. AV Stumpfl will also use InfoComm to make several new global product announcements.

Kennedy Space Centre Visitor Complex

The super media server, Wings Engine Raw 8K will be shown in the Americas for the very first time.

“We’re the first to create a product that manages uncompressed 8K content out of a single machine,” said Fabian Stumpfl. “It produces an unrivalled four streams of full 4K uncompressed content at 60hz plus media overlays, text generation and show control on top.”

On the AV Stumpfl booth, Wings Engine Raw 8K will be integrated with four large-format projectors from Digital Projection International and a giant Fullwhite Curve screen showing uncompressed video content. Wings Engine Raw was deployed at several corporate events, exhibitions and motor shows throughout the Americas.

The entire range of Wings high-performance media servers from Wings Engine Raw through to Stage and even custom designed servers will be shown at InfoComm. Wings Engine Stage was recently deployed by AV Matters to perform projection mapping of the Saturn 1B rocket for Spirit of Exploration held during the Holidays in Space festive season at the Kennedy Space Centre Visitor Complex.

Visitors to the booth will be able to manipulate and play with the “Avio Wall” which uses the new AV Stumpfl Avio Master controllers and newly introduced IObox Pro hardware device for control of lighting, sound and displays, integration of social media feeds, gesture control, drag & drop editing and LUA scripting.

“Versatility and our continual emergence in the show control industry has proven to be a key component in integrations and installations worldwide,” said Fred Neulinger, Technical Director at AV Stumpfl. “They key to our system is that they are simple, scalable and modular and importantly have low cost of ownership and bring total return on investment to the owner.”

AV Stumpfl screens, found in the most presentation theatres as well as in the inventories of most rental and staging companies, are engineered using the most reliable, long-life and robust materials.

“As well as Fullwhite and Fullwhite Curve screens for fixed installations, we’ll be showing our Monoblox, Varioclip and Vario products which are the industry standard for portable projection screens,” said Franklin Moore, President at AV Stumpfl’s US distributor. “We see an increasing need for these type of screens that are able to work in complex staging applications in conjunction with lighting and projection technologies, live performers, special staging effects and even moving projection surfaces and scenery!”