Roland Systems Group Announces VR-3 Mixer

At the InterBEE show, Roland Systems Group demonstrated the Roland VR-3 - a fully integrated audio mixer, video switcher for live production and web streaming. This product combines the power of Roland’s audio and video technology into one unit and expands the growing lineup of AV Mixers and streaming-ready solutions from Roland.

Typical live events today, whether large or small, all require a wide variety of equipment in order to produce. There are audio inputs from microphones to an audio mixer; video sources to a video mixer, computer inputs, video preview monitors, recording the event in some form, and also streaming it live online. Similar to the popular Roland VR-5, the VR-3’s “all-in-one” design simplifies production and streaming of live events. The VR-3’s innovative design incorporates a video switcher, audio mixer, preview monitors and streaming-ready USB output all in a single unit. As a USB Video/Audio class device, web streaming is effortless by simply connecting to a computer running a live streaming service such as USTREAM, Livestream, Stickam, Justin.tv, worshipstream.com, websharelive.com, and many more streaming services.

The VR-3 is extremely portable, weighing less than five pounds. It can be powered by the provided power supply or by external battery options like Sanyo’s Pedal Juice®. Its touch screen interface provides an easy way to switch video sources as well as an efficient way to access menus. This portable live production solution is ideal for schools, churches, council meetings, corporate events, sports, memorial services, or production live to web.

Highlighted features include:

• 4-Channel video switcher

• 4 Mono (XLR or 1/4”) and 2 stereo mixable audio channels • Built-in stereo microphone for

mixing in ambient sound

• Built-in scan converter for PC input with a thru for connecting a projector or display

• Built-in single LCD monitor with touch control for easy video source and menu selection

• Built-in monitor can be used to view a quad display of inputs, program out or combination

quad view with program out.

• Compositing video effects include: keying, split screen, and picture-in-picture

• Audio effects include: Noise Gate, EQ, Reverb, Noise Suppressor, enhancer and master Lo/Hi

filters

• USB video/audio class device for web streaming or recording with a PC/Mac

The VR-3 will be available January 2012 through Roland Systems Group’s authorized reseller channel.