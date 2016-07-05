Auralex Now Shipping GeoFusor Sound Diffusors

The GeoFusor family from Auralex

The What: Auralex Acoustics is now shipping the GeoFusor, a versatile sound diffusor based on the geodesic dome pattern.

The What Else: The GeoFusor is wall- and ceiling-mountable and is offered in two sizes (1 foot by 1 foot and 2 feet by 2 feet). The 2-by-2 GeoFusor is sized to fit in ceiling grids and offered in fire-rated (ASTM E48 Class A) and non fire-rated variations. The GeoFusor’s contemporary aesthetic complements residential or commercial environments, and the complementary design of both model sizes permits arraying for acoustical and design purposes. GeoFusor addresses standing waves and flutter echo without removing acoustic energy, and enhances the accuracy of a critical listening environment.

The Bottom Line: The GeoFusor’s dimensional shape offers smooth, even diffusion and allows back filling with absorptive material for enhanced low-end control.