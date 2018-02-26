Auralex Adds Fabric Color Options to ProPanel ProKits

The What: Auralex Acoustics is now shipping its expanded line of ProPanel ProKits acoustical room treatment systems, now offering a total of six fabric choices. ProKit-1 and ProKit-2 room treatment systems are now available in four SonoSuede fabric choices: red, black, tan, and brown; as well as the standard fabric colors, sandstone and obsidian.

The What Else: Both kits include 2-inch by 24-inch by 48-inch beveled wall panels and reverse mitered corner bass trap panels to provide low-frequency absorption, critical in small to medium-sized rooms. All mounting hardware is included. Additional ProPanel Cloud and monitor isolation solutions are also available.

ProPanel ProKit-1:

For Rooms 12 feet by 12 feet and up:

Seven B224 Beveled Edge

Two M224 Mitered Edge

ProPanel ProKit-2:

For Rooms 18 feet by 20 feet and up:

Twelve B224 Beveled Edge

Six M224 Mitered Edge