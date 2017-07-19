Audio-Technica, Partners Establish Csaba Petocz Audio Education Scholarship

Audio-Technica, the Recording, Radio and Film Connection (RRFC), and Clyne Media have established the Csaba Petocz Master Class Scholarship, an annual audio education event created to honor the legacy of the beloved producer/engineer. A three-time Grammy nominee with 37 number-one record credits and 32 platinum or multi-platinum albums, Csaba was one of the greats, living and recording in Los Angeles and Nashville while working closely with the top names in the industry, from Metallica to Larry Carlton, John Michael Montgomery to Alanis Morissette, Aretha Franklin to Elvis Costello, Morrissey, Al Stewart and more.

Csaba Petocz

Five scholarship winners will be selected to attend a two-day advanced audio workshop conducted by long-time friend and colleague of Csaba, Grammy Award-winning producer/engineer Joe Chiccarelli, at the studios of Sunset Sound in Hollywood, CA. This workshop is open to advanced audio engineering and music production students and apprentices. Chiccarelli will lead the workshop sessions, which will focus on the essentials of tracking, mixing, and production. The sessions will include the recording of indie rock band Slow Hollows.

Currently, Chiccarelli is finalizing the curriculum and class format that will not only stress recording and mixing best practices, but also aim to instill the standards and values that made working with Csaba such a unique and rewarding experience. There is limited enrollment for this up-close-and-personal workshop, which will take place August 19 and 20, 2017. The five scholarship recipients will be chosen by the Recording Connection admissions staff.

“When Csaba passed, our industry lost a friend, a colleague, and an exceptional engineer/producer,” said Michael Edwards, Audio-Technica vice president. “Csaba Petocz was the heart of our community and brought a warmth and humanity to the studio that was rare. We love him dearly and wanted to find a way to honor his accomplishments and to pass on his philosophies and ideals to the next generation of audio professionals. This Master Class scholarship is our way of honoring Csaba and all that he brought to his craft.”

“Csaba had a tremendous love of music and the recording process, and I was fortunate enough to not only work with him on many sessions, but to have him as my life-long friend,” Chiccarelli said. “He and Lisa are part of my family, and I could not be more pleased to be involved in such a great program. Participating in this scholarship is my way of giving back to my friend Csaba and to the industry that has given us so much.”

Deadline for submissions is July 25, 2017. Click here to apply for the Csaba Petocz Master Class Audio Scholarship.