Audinate to Host 5th Annual Dante AV Networking World at InfoComm

For the fifth consecutive year, Audinate will be hosting the all-day Dante AV Networking World conference at InfoComm 2015. The event will be held Tuesday, June 16 at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Florida.

The free, all-day event will feature presentations, training workshops, and interactive panel discussions led by industry experts. The event will also feature a major interoperability demonstration of Dante-enabled products from the industry’s leading audio manufacturers, including AEQ, Attero Tech, Ashly, Atlas Sound, Audinate, Audio Technica, Bose, ClearOne, Extron, Focusrite/RedNet, IED, Lab.gruppen, Lake, Presonus, Shure, Sound Devices/Video Devices, Stewart Audio, Studio Technologies, Symetrix, TC Group, Williams Sound, and Yamaha Commercial Audio.

The agenda will cover a variety of topics, including:

Industry Trends in Digital Audio Networking

Dante in House of Worship: Willow Creek Community Church Case Study

Networking 101: Understanding Network Basics

Dante in Sports : Networking the American Airlines Arena for the Miami Heat

Dante in Retail: National Retail Chain Case Study

Live Demonstration: Building your First Dante Network

Dante in Broadcast: Recent Advancements at Microsoft Production Studios

Dante in House of Worship: Sojurn Church Case Study

Dante in Education: University Case Study

A Glimpse into the Future of Dante

The event will feature giveaways throughout the day, a sponsored lunch for all attendees, and a hosted networking mixer at the end of the day. Conference attendees will also earn 4 CTS RU credits.Seating is limited, so register now to reserve your place: www.audinate.com/avnw-orlando-15

