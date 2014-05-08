ATX VersAtive Pro

- ATX Networks has launched its new VersAtivePro professional quality transcoding platform. In contrast to other transcoders, this game-changing product line is not license-based, and as a result, eliminates the many hassles involved with those licenses. With VersAtivePro, the hassles associated with switching some HDs to SDs or vice-versa, migrating from primary to redundant units, or completely reconfiguring transcoders, are completely eliminated.
- On top of this game-changing feature, the VersAtivePro platform was designed to be the most budget-friendly solution in the professional quality transcoder market. Its license-free structure provides users the freedom to transcode what they want, when they want, and how they want, in the most cost-effective manner possible.
- Apart from providing superb video quality, VersAtivePro devices are cluster manageable with a single UI for managing multiple units. The line also offers multiple redundancy types (support for N+M and other advanced redundancy schemas).
- ATX Networks designs, manufactures, markets and delivers a broad range of products to the global cable television industry. Other market verticals served include broadcast, healthcare, hospitality, education, government, enterprise, and private cable. ATX Networks offers a broad range of digital video products including transcoding, multichannel encoding, EPG/live/stored content streaming, bulk content transition (RF and IP gateways), RF and optical transmission, RF filters, transmitters/receivers, headend and MDU amplifiers, node segmentation, node/amp upgrades, monitor/control equipment, pads/EQs, drop amps, digital voice switches, and connectors.