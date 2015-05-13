Atlona Hires Stephan Vinke

Atlona, an AV connectivity solutions company, has hired of Stephan Vinke as the company’s field trainer for the EMEA region. Vinke’s main responsibility will be to provide sales support and training to partners and clients throughout the EMEA markets.

“We are very excited to add Stephan to our team,” said Ken Eagle, Atlona’s director of field training/technical sales. “He is an industry veteran and brings with him a wealth of AV knowledge.”

Prior to joining Atlona, Vinke held positions as a product engineer for NEC Display Solutions, a manufacturer of monitors and displays, and conducted the training program and held a product manager position for Gefen Europe, an AV solutions provider.