Atlona AT-UHD-CLSO-824 4K/UHD Matrix

The What: Designed as the centerpiece of complex AV systems, Atlona introduced today the AT-UHD-CLSO-824, an eight-input, two output, 4K/UHD at 60 Hz matrix switcher with mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs.

The What Else: The latest addition in the company’s CLSO series of multi-format matrix switchers designed for commercial and education use, the CLSO-824 incorporates three HDBaseT and four HDMI inputs, one VGA analog video input and two HDBaseT outputs, each with a mirrored HDMI output, making it ideal for conference rooms, classrooms, and training environments.