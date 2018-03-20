Atlona Appoints Kai Ellingsen to New Senior Sales Manager Position

Kai Ellingsen

Atlona is working to strengthen its Central European sales team with the appointment of industry veteran Kai Ellingsen as senior sales manager, DACH. Reporting to Thorsten Goecke, Atlona’s director of business development EMEA, Commercial, he will leverage his broad industry experience to support sales initiatives and increase visibility for Atlona across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Ellingsen’s career path over the past 15 years includes key sales and business development roles with distributors and systems integrators serving the commercial AV industry, including Kindermann, an AV systems distributor and manufacturer of mounts and lift systems based in Germany. His experience working with household name brands like Sony and Panasonic, and customizing complete integrated solutions for large-scale projects, positions him for success at the company.

“Atlona’s strengths in balancing price and performance, along with their very recent innovations in networked control and AV over IP, have arrived for our industry at exactly the right time,” Ellingsen said. “My experience on the distribution and systems integration side have left me with a broad understanding of the business and technical challenges in the design and installation of affordable, scalable, and future-proof solutions for their end customers across the DACH region. Atlona solutions such as OmniStream and Velocity remove many of the restrictions of similar solutions that limit flexibility around those points. These and other Atlona solutions are clearly on the leading edge of industry trends, yet remain cost-efficient and easy to install, scale, and use.”