Fashionistas Don 3D Glasses With LG



New York, NY--Thanks to advanced commercial 3D display technology from LG Electronics, Marc Bouwer made history again by presenting his 2011 Fall collection for the first time in 3D video during the acclaimed fashion designer's invitation-only show featuring former Victoria's Secret model Selita Ebanks at the SOHO House in New York City on Sunday night.

The LG Electronics USA Commercial Displays Division outfitted the SOHO House's screening room with LG's cutting-edge CF3D projector, which uses movie-theater-style 3D glasses allowing celebrities and other VIP attendees to experience Bouwer's incredible 2011 fall line in a bright, crisp, and clear 3D video. Bravo Media shot and rendered the entire fashion show.

"Last year we broke with the status quo by only presenting our show online and we felt a 3D show was a great way to keep pushing the envelope this year," said Bouwer, American couturier. "LG's projector offered the right 3D technology with robust picture quality and a clarity that allowed me to introduce my new line through an unforgettably immersive experience."