Arrive Systems Powers The Internet of AV Things

Arrive Systems has announced its Internet of AV Things architecture, facilitating the intelligent integration of devices and networks and generic use of mobile devices to connect, collaborate, and control.

Leveraging the holistic design of Arrives’ OnePoint network management platform, a universe of AV things can now seamlessly function with third party displays, control processors, video codecs, routing and switching, and audio integrated with a universal control interface, which can be delivered on mainstream device platforms.

Arrives’ platform architecture provides an enterprise class scalable deployment opportunity to capture the exponential growth of devices that can connect and communicate with other devices using mainstream networks. Built as a central resource management server software, OnePoint provisions and centrally manages connected workspaces and equipment within these workspaces to power the Internet of AV Things.

As a universal, unified management tool, OnePoint directs designated room resources centrally, including provisioning of all connected user interfaces. This ensures that policies and graphic standards are unified consistently across geographic locations, time zones, and different languages.

Bridging the worlds of IT and AV, this level of integration creates a single point of interoperation between third party services, interactions, devices, and endpoints of all kind. As an essential Resource Management Workflow Platform, it enables central management of data, information, and AV requirements for meeting and learning spaces. This includes complete automation of UI design and deployment directly to wired and wireless control tablets.

Aseem Gupta, CEO of Arrive Systems, said, “From our inception, Arrives’ mission has consistently been to blend ease of operation, enhanced user experience, delivering true collaboration. Our initiative to power the Internet of AV Things is the bridge to the future of AV and a new pathway to success for the installed pro-AV industry.”

“Today we are pleased to introduce our initiative to drive true business transformation. This further enhances of our dedication to connect, control and collaborate universally,” stated David Baker, Chief collaboration officer of Arrive Systems.

Arrive Systems invites all to witness “The Internet of AV Things” at Infocomm15, in Orlando, Florida on June 17-19. Arrive will be located at Booth #2686.