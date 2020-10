AQAV to Hold Certified Quality Designer Programs in Indianapolis, San Francisco

AQAV will hold its Certified Quality Designer program on August 11-13 in Indianapolis, Ind., and August 25-27 in San Francisco.

The AQAV Certified Quality Designer program is designed to deliver zero-defect AV systems.

The course is a three-day workshop covering quality principles and definitions; fundamentals of auditing AV; working within a QMS (Quality Management System); contract review; client performance checklist; AV metrics; AV calculations; design review/engineering review; design review report; practicum; examination; and registration.



Certified Quality Designer prerequisites include InfoComm CTS-D or four years design of engineered audio visual systems.