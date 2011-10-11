Crestron Releases High-Output Commercial Amps

Crestron announced that its new line of Energy Star qualified high-output commercial amplifiers are now available.

AMP features a high-efficiency, convection-cooled design that consumes considerably less power than traditional commercial amps, according to the company. Its low noise, low distortion performance creates superior sonic quality in the smallest room or large public area. AMP Series amplifiers provide more headroom for powering larger rooms in lecture halls, conventions centers, arena concourses, malls, houses of worship, restaurants, sports bars, auditoriums, retail stores, hotel conference rooms, corporate boardrooms and other spacious areas. AMP models are versatile enough to handle virtually any commercial audio need with common uses being for background music, AV presentations, paging, public address, and other similar uses.

"Our new AMP Series offers a unique combination of high power amplification, ENERGY STAR efficiency, and design flexibility for a wide variety of commercial applications - you can use it pretty much anywhere," said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron VP of Technology. "Now, organizations don't have to go out and shop for a specific type of amp for every type of room, AMP brings plenty of power to virtually any setting where you want high quality audio."

In addition to its energy-conserving design, other power-savings features include auto "power-down" mode which automatically shuts down AMP after 30 minutes with no signal. Auto "power-on" instantly turns an AMP back on when a signal, such as speaking into a microphone or playing a DVD, is detected. Whether in between classes at universities, during lunch breaks at seminars or in empty rooms in sports bars, this feature provides an automatic and tangible long-term energy savings solution.

With five models to choose from, AMP Series provides a reliable one-component solution for numerous applications. Each channel is selectable for 210W @ 4ohms or 120W @ 8ohms and isolated 120W at 70V or 100V to deliver any combination of power requirements anywhere in the world. AMP-2210HT, offers a full 210W at 70V, and is ideal for bigger buildings such as hotels, malls, and similar large public spaces with dozens of speakers on multiple floors, will be available soon.