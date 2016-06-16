AMX SVSI Adds Windowing Processor to N1000

At InfoComm 2016, AMX by Harman took the next step forward in support of its N1000 minimal compression video over IP family with addition of the SVSI NMX-WP-N1512 Windowing Processor. The N1512 solves a variety of needs for the user while rounding out the N1000 Series with a Windowing Processor that capitalizes on both flexibility and efficiency.

The N1512 is a 1RU rack-mount appliance connects to an SVSI video over IP network and accepts up to four video streams as input. Each input can be cropped, scaled, and positioned according to stored presets (such as quad, window-in-window, 3+1) or in any user-defined configuration.

Ideal for operations centers, sports bars, conference rooms, or other locations that can benefit from taking up to four streams and combining them into a single video, the N1512 functions as a 4?1 windowing processor and can be stacked to give 7?1, 10?1, 13?1, 16?1, or higher capability. Network connectivity provides access to all available video streams for window selection and for output of the combined stream.

“It was clearly time for a shift in the way pro AV addressed traditional window processing—users needed much more system design flexibility,” said Andy Whitehead, general manager, Harman Professional Networked AV Solutions. “With the N1512, there’s no need to connect directly to the video sources—it’s all network based. Encoders are used to stream the video content on the network, and the windowing processor can be located anywhere there is network access, including in the datacenter.”