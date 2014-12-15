AMX Powers National Energy Board Meeting Rooms

The new offices for the National Energy Board in Calgary, AB are home to some of the most important meetings in the Canadian energy industry. Representatives from the public, government and industry all gather to discuss and debate Canadian energy policy, often in both official languages. The NEB required a sophisticated AV system to allow information to be shared easily among meeting participants, as well as those joining remotely via videoconference.

The meeting rooms are all controlled by an AMX control system allowing the end users to manage a highly complex AV system through a simple touchpanel interface. The system also has a conferencing and interpretation system to allow the meetings to be translated into French and English, as well as feeds for the media and dual language videoconferencing. Genesis also worked with the interior designers to ensure the boardroom acoustics would be optimized and would provide top quality sound for the client. All systems were also designed to support the future migration to Microsoft Lync.

The National Energy Board project required the highest level of AV integration capabilities to deliver the project on time. Genesis Integration’s involvement in the project ensured client satisfaction not only when the project was turned over but also on an ongoing basis through the support agreement. The support agreement placed a Genesis technician on site full time for 6 months following system completion to ensure the highest level of support and client satisfaction.