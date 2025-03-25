Duke Basketball Isn't Alone in Making News—Check Out Its Refreshed Law School

Duke University School of Law in Durham, NC, recently refreshed existing audiovisual teaching systems in three lecture halls and a moot courtroom. Duke Law’s AV team upgraded the equipment with the latest Extron products, including NAV Pro AV over IP. The upgrade resulted in an immediate boost in system reliability. NAV Pro routes content to multiple rooms for overflow, leveraging AV over IP to perform this essential function with more flexibility and scalability than the old point-to-point setup. The new system provides full streaming and production capabilities from a broadcast caliber control room.The AV staff can securely tap into the AV control system from their office, from home, or anywhere with internet access to perform remote maintenance and user support. The touchpanel user interface retains the look and feel that people were accustomed to, resulting in a smooth transition.

Extron in the News (Image credit: Getty Images) Extron Product Watch: 6 New Solutions for Your Next Installation

“We know that Extron has a reputation for smooth installation and reliable operation. When Kontek Systems recommended NAV Pro AV over IP, we said yes. We are more than happy. I've been at Duke Law for 18 years, and I've worked with our integrator, Kontek, for that long. This was the smoothest install that I’ve experienced,” said Miguel Bordo, manager, Instructional Technologies Consulting at Duke University School of Law. "Compared to the legacy AV system, the AV over IP topology requires fewer components, yet delivers more capability and easier scalability."

The three lecture halls and the moot courtroom share a common AV system design. PTZ cameras, guest laptops, Blu-ray players, and Apple TV feed into the AV over IP network via NAV encoders. The rooms have projectors and flat panel displays, fed from the AV over IP network by NAV scaling decoders. NAV decoders also feed AV content to Duke’s Panopto enterprise platform for recording and sharing lecture video. A MediaPort 200 scaling bridge connects a conferencing PC running a UC soft codec to the AV over IP network for teleconferencing. The rooms are equipped with 12" tabletop TouchLink Pro touchpanesl and IPCP Pro xi control processors that allow users to control AV system functions, as well as room lighting. Duke Law School has been creating in-house AV media since the 1990s and has a sophisticated infrastructure for producing, disseminating, and archiving this media. This lecture hall and courtroom refresh is part of Duke's continuous initiative to keep AV infrastructure up-to-date and reliable.

Go inside and get all the details here.