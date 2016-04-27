Altinex Ships the Anywire TP315-101 and TP315-102 Transmitter/Receiver System

The What: Altinex is now shipping the Anywire TP315-101 and TP315-102 Transmitter/Receiver System, which is designed to be capable of sending 1080p at 60Hz HDMI signal over any type of copper wire, including speaker wire, low voltage wires, any type of Category wires, coaxial wires, and more.

The What Else: The TP315-101 HDMI over Anywire transmitter and receiver facilitate the transmission of 1080p HDMI signals up to 600 feet using a simple two-conductor cable. A single TP315-101 transmitter is capable of driving up to four TP315-102 receivers using either four individual wire pairs over 600 feet each, or by daisy chaining the receivers.

The Altinex TP315-101 transmitter and TP315-102 receiver are designed to create an economical solution for many audiovisual installations. The two-wire solution makes installation easy, without the need to cut and splice wires, install expensive connectors, or purchase costly cables. Integrators need only to route the wires, cut and trim the installation, and connect to the terminals. The unique design of the Anywire video transmission system provides stable video over greater distances than other designs. IR pass-through for receiver side to transmitter side control is provided without corrupting the HDMI signal during transmission of IR signals. Operation does not require any user control or interaction. Simply connect the Anywire input and when the transmitter detects the receiver, the receiver begins video transmission to the display.