Altinex Debuts Tilt 'N Plug Hybrid Video Interconnect Boxes

Signal-management manufacturer Altinex is making its new Tilt ‘N Plug compact hybrid interconnect boxes, models TNP328 and TNP328S, available in a high-quality matte black (TNP328) and clear brushed aluminum (TNP328S) finishes.

The TNP328 and TNP328S interconnect boxes offer one-touch access to dual 12-amp AC power receptacles, HDMI and VGA video inputs, RJ-45 network connector, and a 3.5 mm audio input jack. A customizable version—the TNP320C—is also available.



The Altinex TNP328 and TNP328S are functional tabletop connection devices for accessing conventional AC power outlets for the purpose of powering items such as a notebook PC. With its hybrid video input facilities—HDMI (digital) and VGA (analog)—these sharp-looking interconnect units make it a snap to connect a laptop computer into any meeting room’s AV presentation system. The 3.5 mm audio input jack makes it easy to output computer audio to a house loudspeaker system, while the integrated RJ-45 network port makes accessing the Internet, printers, and more quick and easy.



“Our TNP328 and TNP328S Tilt ‘N Plug interconnect boxes are the ideal choice for a hybrid interconnect solution that also offers dual AC sockets and network access," said Grant Cossey, vice president of sales at Altinex. "With two great looking finishes and the ability to be customized, there’s a lot of bang for the buck with these new units.”



The Altinex TNP328 and TNP328S interconnect boxes are in stock and available now.