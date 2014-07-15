Altinex Adds to UT Series Under Table Interconnect Boxes

Altinex has added five new models to its UT line of Under Table Interconnect Boxes for signal management: the UT240-121S, UT240-125S, UT240-128S, UT240-325S, and UT240-328S. Each model was made for organizing commonly used AV system connections for use with tables, podiums, and other furniture in meeting and presentation spaces. All five models are UL Listed for the utmost safety.

Altinex UT240-325S