Altinex Adds to UT Series Under Table Interconnect Boxes

Altinex has added five new models to its UT line of Under Table Interconnect Boxes for signal management: the UT240-121S, UT240-125S, UT240-128S, UT240-325S, and UT240-328S. Each model was made for organizing commonly used AV system connections for use with tables, podiums, and other furniture in meeting and presentation spaces. All five models are UL Listed for the utmost safety.
Altinex UT240-325S
- The new Altinex UT240-121S, UT240-125S, and UT240-128S Under Table Interconnect Boxes replicate the connectivity provided by the popular Altinex TNP121, TNP125, and TNP128 Tabletop Interconnect Boxes. In doing so, these new units provide integrators the same high level of AV system connectivity without having to cut a hole in the table. Similarly, these new units are ideal for outfitting these various connectors to the inside of a podium or lectern. Equally notable, the new UT240-121S, UT240-125S, and UT240-128S each have three blank Keystones, which provide a considerable amount of easy customization.
- With the new Altinex UT240-325S and UT240-328S Under Table Interconnect Boxes, integrators will find a greater quantity of connectors, including dual AC power, HDMI, and network connectors. These two models also incorporate two blank Keystones for further customization. Like the UT240-121S, UT240-125S, and UT240-128S, these interconnect boxes eliminate the necessity of cutting a hole in a table in order to facilitate AV system connectivity and are equally well suited for use with podiums or lecterns.
- Grant Cossey, Altinex vice president of sales, commented on the new UT Series Under Table Interconnect Boxes, “These five new additions to our UT Series product line provide integrators a higher level of customization while continuing to provide all the popular connector choices frequently used in today’s AV environments. By providing a choice of models with two or three blank Keystones for customization as well as the ability to select models with one or two popular connectors such as AC power, HDMI, or network connectors, installers and system designers have the ability to choose the model best suited for any project. This is yet another example of Altinex listening closely to its customers and providing the connectivity solutions they require.”