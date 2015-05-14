Alpha Kilo Partners Acquires a Controlling Interest in Sound-Craft Systems

Dallas, TX-based Alpha Kilo Partners has acquired a controlling interest in Sound-Craft Systems (SCS), a manufacturer of of lecterns, portable sound systems, and presentation furniture for more than 60 years. Alpha Kilo Partners is led by Ed Love, and is owned by him and his immediate family. Love's father Earle owned SCS from the late 1970s through the early 90s.

Ed plans to spend 100 percent of his professional time working with Lisa, Jeff, Steve, and the rest of the SCS team at its facility atop Petit Jean Mountain, in Morrilton, AR, striving to exceed customers’ expectations and grow the business.