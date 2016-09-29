Almo Professional A/V Adds Control Systems to Managed Services Portfolio

Almo Professional A/V has added Control Systems as a fourth managed service offering, designed to provide Almo partners support with control system and DSP programming for AMX, ClearOne, and Crestron. Control Systems Services joins Almo’s Content Creation Services, Installation Services, and Connect Bandwidth Services.

“We found that our partners were coming to us for control system hardware but then needed additional support to fill in the gaps and complete this part of the project,” said Brian Rhatigan, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. “Since we are providing much of the hardware already, it makes sense to offer this service so our partners can provide a complete solution for their customers while creating a new recurring revenue stream for their businesses.”

“As with all of our service offerings, each one empowers our partners to become a complete and total service provider without the need to add employees or take time out for extensive training,” said Eric Olson, Almo’s business development manager. “The Control Systems Services enable our partners to augment staff so they can bid on a wider range of control projects.”

The new Almo Control Systems Services can help integrators with control tasks such as setting up AMX Rapid Project Manager (RPM), AMX’s configurable system for expedited project turnaround, as well as custom AMX projects; tuning and configuring of ClearOne DSPs to ensure the best sound quality; and programming of Crestron automation and control systems.

Almo also offers a highly specialized fleet of Business Development Managers (BDMs). Each BDM brings a multitude of expertise, such as technical knowledge, system design assistance, in-depth brand/product knowledge, bid and project registration capability, as well as a direct line to all of the top manufacturers in the AV industry.