Almo Pro A/V Opens Almo Global Office in Ft. Lauderdale

Almo Professional A/V opened the doors to its new Almo Global office in Ft. Lauderdale, FL during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 29. The new office is the division headquarters for Almo Professional A/V’s entire Global Business team, and also serves as the main office for the Almo Hospitality and Almo New Business groups.

News about the new space follows the recent announcement about the Almo Global Team and new Almo Global website, which coincided with InfoComm 2017. The Almo Hospitality Division was also unveiled earlier this year.

“Since our acquisition with IAVI in May 2016, our business has expanded worldwide, which has facilitated the need for an Almo Global business team, as well as additional teams in the areas of hospitality and new business,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO. “The investment of this new space gives us the ability to grow these business areas and better serve the needs of our partners around the globe.”

The new office features more than 5,200 square feet of workspace for nearly 50 employees. The energy-efficient LED lighting and the ergonomic workstations and guest credenzas are all designed to encourage a healthy, open work environment. The new office also includes a boardroom and two additional huddle spaces, all outfitted with the latest collaboration tools. In addition to the Almo Global, Hospitality, and New Business teams, the Ft. Lauderdale office is occupied by employees representing the Almo Professional A/V purchasing, marketing, and inside sales groups.

The new Almo Global office opening comes on the heels of parent company Almo Corporation’s recent expansion of its corporate headquarters in Philadelphia, PA. The 7,000-square-foot, energy-efficient second story addition expands the office capacity by approximately 65 employees.