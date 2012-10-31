AVI-SPL Los Angeles Welcomes Michael Brandmire

AVI-SPL has welcomed new sales engineer Michael Brandmire to the Los Angeles team.
- Brandmire will focus on new business sales and enterprise opportunities with an emphasis on the construction industry throughout southern California.
- Brandmire brings more than 9 years of sales experience to AVI-SPL, most recently working with Anderson Audio Visual where he sold AV systems to corporate, education and government clients. Through his experience with proposal development, Brandmire gained extensive knowledge in control systems, video conferencing, audio processing and presentation systems from the industry's top manufacturers. In addition, Brandmire holds an InfoComm CTS (Certified Technology Specialist) in addition to certifications from Crestron, Cisco, Polycom and ClearOne,
- "We're pleased to welcome Michael to the team. His strong sales background combined with his audio video expertise will be a great asset to the Los Angeles sales force," said John Miles, vice president of systems integration, pacific coast, AVI-SPL.
- Brandmire holds his bachelor degree in economics from the University of Washington.