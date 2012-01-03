ISE Digital Signage Conference Jan. 30

David Keene– The ISE show (Integrated Systems Europe) in Amsterdam, is no longer just that “other, European InfoComm” show. ISE has really taken off in the past few years, and is now one of the world’s top trade shows for pro video, AV, audio, digital signage, and CEDIA type of markets.

Slated this year for Jan. 31- Feb.1 at the huge RAI hall in Amsterdam, ISE does have a good digital signage component. In addition to what you’ll see on the show floor from the usual suspects, the ISE’s “DiSCO” conference– cosponsored by OVAB– is a pre-show event focusing on DOOH, that takes place Jan. 30th. This year, the format of the DiSCO conference will be slightly different, in that it will see, according to ISE, “presentations alternating between the story as told by the user – focusing on the concept, issues and solutions – and the view of the supplier or manufacturer who will provide the perspective from ‘the other side’, looking at the technologies and products that were the platform for the solution.”

You can see the conference program at:

http://invidis.mittelstandswiki.de/disco-2012/programme/

Of particular interest, will be the PQ Media presentation:

15.00 The Global Digital out of Home Market 2011/2012

Dr. Leo Kivijarv, PQ Media

The global economic recovery from the Great Recession has been long and slow, with significant impact on advertising in every regional market. PQ Media believes the digital out-of-home media (DOOH) industry has weathered the weak advertising market better than most advertising segments.

However, while many growth opportunities exist for DOOH worldwide, there are also major challenges, particularly for European DOOH operators that must deal with the euro debt crisis. As such, how can global DOOH operators position themselves to take advantage of the projected growth in this emerging media sector and develop growth strategies to keep pace with a fast-changing media landscape?

For answers to these questions, attend the presentation by Dr. Leo Kivijarv, PQ Media Vice President of Research, at the ISE’s DiSCO 2012 conference on January 30 at the RAI Amsterdam. Dr. Kivijarv will provide historical data and trends from PQ Media’s 4th edition of the Global Digital Out-of-Home Media Forecast 2011-2015, as well as provide preliminary 2012 findings and analysis for leading DOOH regions worldwide from the upcoming 5th edition scheduled for release March 2012.

Dr. Kivijarv will provide in-depth perspective on the state of global DOOH and offer insights on where the sector is headed relative to the broader media economy, including evolving opportunities and challenges in digital place-based networks and digital billboards & signage. Among the topics he will cover are:

· Key trends & growth drivers by DOOH platform and global region in 2011

· Preliminary 2012 global forecast by DOOH platform and region