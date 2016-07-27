AES Announces 2016 Election Results



AES incoming president-elect, David Scheirman

The AES has released the list of winning candidates from the balloting in the 2016 Audio Engineering Society international elections. The newly elected officers will assume their roles in October, shortly after the end of the 141st International AES Convention in Los Angeles. Entering the office of president-elect is David Scheirman, who will serve first on the AES board of governors and executive committee as president-elect, fully assuming the presidency in October 2017 for a one-year term.

Newly elected governors and new and re-elected vice presidents, all beginning two-year terms in October, are:

Secretary: Valerie Tyler

Vice president Eastern region, U.S. and Canada: Anthony Schultz

Vice president Western region, U.S. and Canada: Leslie Gaston-Bird

Vice president Northern region, Europe: Per Sjosten

Governor: Jim Anderson, Masataka Nakahara, and Agnieszka Roginska

Within the stipulations of the AES bylaws, the overall function and direction of the AES is established by the Society’s board of governors, which is elected by voting members of the Society. The Society’s executive director operates and manages the AES headquarters in New York City, and reports to the executive committee, which consists of the Society’s corporate officers. In turn, the executive committee reports on its activities and on issues facing the Society to the full board of governors. The AES president serves as the CEO of the Society, under the supervision and direction of the board of governors.

The board of governors consists of:

1. The Society’s corporate officers (president; president-elect; immediate past-president; secretary; and treasurer)

2. The treasurer-elect (when there is an incoming treasurer)

3. The eight regional vice-presidents (Eastern U.S./Canada; Central U.S./Canada; Western U.S./Canada; Northern Europe; Central Europe; Southern Europe; Latin America; International)

4. The eight governors-at-large

For more information on the AES and how to become involved visit aes.org.