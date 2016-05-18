Advantech to Show New Interactive Self-Service Terminal at InfoComm

The What: Advantech will show the UTC-315E/318E multifunctional interactive self-service terminal at its InfoComm booth, 1547.

The What Else: The UTC-315E/318E is powered by a fourth-generation Intel Core i5-4300U processor, equipped with up to 8 GB of memory, and features a TFT LCD 16:9 display. Precision engineered to support a wide input voltage range (12 to 30 volts) for overvoltage protection and rugged reliability, UTC-315E/318E provides an all-in-one computing system aimed at markets that demand cost-effective high computing performance solutions. The removable frame offers substantial installation flexibility, with free-standing, panel/wall-mounted, and floor-standing kiosk options available. The high extendibility of the panel design supports the connection of additional peripherals, such asa5M camera, 1D/2D barcode scanner, RFID, smart card reader, and magnetic stripe reader, for greater system functionality and applicability. This combined with the fanless system design that prevents the accumulation of debris make UTC-315E/318E well suited for both industrial and commercial applications.

Advantech’s UTC-300 series supports multiple configurations and diverse peripherals that extend the system functions and potential applications. Modularized peripherals can be installed or attached according to customers’ application requirements. Featured peripherals include an RFID reader, 5 megapixel camera, smart card reader, magnetic stripe reader, and 1D/2D barcode scanner for value-added functionality. To facilitate software customization, UTC-315E/318E is also equipped with Advantech’s SUSIAccess remote management software and MRM SDK, a software API layer that provides programmatic access to all hardware interfaces and internal modules. UTC-315E/318E aims to make Advantech’s UTC-300 series a more comprehensive product line by providing a reliable and economical platform that can be integrated with numerous additional peripherals.

The Bottom Line: Equipped with an Intel Core i5-4300U processor that supports Android, Windows, and Linux OS, the UTC-315E/318E interactive self-service terminals deliver superior computing performance with reduced power consumption. The 15.6/18.5-inch 16:9 widescreen display with wide viewing angle makes the system suitable for use in digital signage, e-menu boards, and self-service kiosk applications. To ensure compliance with environmental regulations, the front panel is IP65 rated for water and dust protection. The system’s fanless design ensures quiet operation and further reduces the accumulation of dust and foreign contaminants.