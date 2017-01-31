Advantech, Matrox Expand Video Wall Partnership

Advantech, embedded computing solution provider across multiple market verticals, has expanded its technology relationship with Matrox Graphics. Validated to work with Matrox's C-Series multi-display video cards, Advantech’s latest video wall solution, the DS-980 six-display system offers 4K content that is becoming increasingly in demand.

The DS-980 streams up to six displays and delivers advanced high resolution, up to 4096x2160, true 4K content powered by sixth-generation Intel i7/i5/i3/Celeron rPGA processors and integrated Intel HD Graphics. With four of its graphics outputs powered by Matrox’s C420 graphics card, the DS-980 six-display signage solution enables system integrators to create video wall solutions with faster video streaming, increased stability, and flexibility for a wide range of enterprise, industrial, digital signage, security, and control room applications.

“We’ve just concluded a test of the Matrox C420, in combination with our newest DS-980 platform, and we’re very happy with the results,” said Jeroen Baerents, business development manager of Advantech Europe. “This high-quality product supports up to six monitors and can function as a video wall, all at a very competitive price. Collaboration with Matrox, a highly valued and recognized player in the signage market, is an important step for us into the video wall market. We expect to test more solutions from Matrox in the near future.”

“Matrox products offer tried and tested advantages such as flexibility, interoperability, and reliability,” said Cecilia Wills, U.K. country manager, Matrox. “The four-output Matrox C420 card is a high-performance addition to any system, and with the Advantech DS-980, we’re putting more processing power into the hands of many more customers. This validation expands a history of successful cooperation between Matrox and Advantech beyond our existing relationship, the AVS series of Advantech video wall controllers based on Matrox Mura capture cards.”