Haivision’s CoolSign Integrates Intel AIM Suite

Haivision Network Video has announced an integration of its CoolSign™ digital signage solution with the Intel® Audience Impression Metrics Suite (Intel® AIM Suite) to deliver a new audience detection solution. With the Intel AIM Suite integration, CoolSign now offers sensor technology for anonymous viewer analytics to enable intelligent digital signage installations that deliver relevant, real-time content to the right users at the right time.

"Digital signage has become one of the fastest growing advertising and marketing channels, but its effectiveness depends on fresh, relevant, and highly targeted messaging. Just as important are the measurable results that help ensure that the right message is delivered to the right audience," said Peter Maag, Haivision's chief marketing officer. "Haivision's CoolSign and Intel AIM Suite are a powerful combination for today's most advanced digital signage deployments, enabling any retail organization to engage customers intelligently, track results, and continuously improve its ability to attract attention, inform, and sell."

Employing anonymous viewer analytics, the Haivision CoolSign system with the Intel AIM Suite can identify the gender and age bracket of a viewer and automatically play content targeted to that person. In this manner, sales and marketing organizations can develop precisely targeted content and schedule it to play to specific audiences when detected by sensor-equipped displays. By storing viewing data in its playlogs, CoolSign makes it easy for organizations to analyze viewing results correlated with content. Banks, for instance, can access campaign analytics that transfer ad display data from each branch and correlate it with viewership data — and they can compute ROI by relating ad viewership data to branch sales.

